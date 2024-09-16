Dubai: The crystal theme is prominent for the UAE’s first Baccarat Hotel, which will be located in Downtown Dubai. A project from Shamal Holding, the Dubai based investment firm, it will be a 145-key property that will take shape on site.

“The property draws inspiration from Baccarat’s iconic crystal heritage, while the breathtaking setting in Downtown Dubai will complement its regal elegance,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO, Shamal Holding, whose other portfolio holdings include Dubai Harbour.

Baccarat Hotel is being developed in collaboration with H&H Development - the Dubai-based real estate investor, developer and asset manager - as well as SH Hotels & Resorts, the company behind the Baccarat Hotels & Resorts brand, who will operate the property. The architectural design is by Studio Libeskind, with interiors by 1508 London.

Occupying the floors above the hotel component are the branded residences, intended to give an ‘everyday Baccarat experience’. The residences will be available in two-to-four-bedroom furnished options along with four penthouses. The latter will include a five-bedroom residence.

"Baccarat Hotel Dubai marks a new chapter in the brand's legacy, bringing its unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry to a remarkable city,” said Raul Leal, CEO, SH Hotels and Resorts.