After a tough last year when offplan launches were few, this January has proved an exceptionally busy one for developers in terms of bringing out new projects. Meraas brought out its Cherrywood Townhouses from Dh1.1 million on Al Qudra Road and Emaar came up multiple launches such as Arabian Ranches Phase 3 and the Golf villas in Dubai South. Danube has just launched “Elz” at Al Furjan, and the likes of Damac and Azizi are having periodic sales releases at their existing projects.