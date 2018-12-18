In the current market, millennials tend to be careful with their spending and liabilities. They are also less financially stable than their Generation X predecessors and, therefore, need and want an affordable place to live. When it comes to buying property, they prefer flexible payment options with instalments, and as tenants, they are more inclined to pay their rent in multiple cheques. Unlike their parents, they don’t consider buying a house a top priority — due to their relaxed lifestyle, they are colloquially known as “generation rent”. Research has shown that millennials spend 30-50 per cent of their income on indulgences, such as entertainment, dining out and travel, which leaves little room for saving up for a deposit on a home. Also, with the relatively high cost of property in the UAE, the down payment often proves to be a problem.