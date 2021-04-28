Some communities in Dubai promote sustainable living Image Credit: Shutterstock

Did you know your address could be the key to determining your life expectancy? A community’s health goals is not just limited to access to medical care. A healthy community is one that offers complete social, physical and mental well-being to all its residents at all stages of life. It should offer easy access to healthy eating options, such as availability of wholesome foods, safe clean parks and walkways and leisure zones to unwind.

Good communities ensure that residents play well, eat well, learn well, and live healthy and full lives. The Coronavirus pandemic has made us realise that while choosing a community, we need to look into health and fitness amenities, pharmacies and healthcare facilities and even the use of the right technology to ensure our safety.

Using tech to remain safe

Punit Ghumra, living in Marina Gate, feels fortunate to be living in a community that ensures the safety and wellbeing of her family. “The UAE government has done a great job enforcing protocol within communities to help contain the spread of the virus. I am thankful to live in a community where the staff is helpful and there is a strong line of communication between residents, so everyone stands stronger in the battle against Covid - 19."

Ghumra uses a community app that has an in-built Covid-19 vaccine tracker. It makes her feel safer knowing that a certain percentage of individuals in the community are vaccinated. “I understand that not everyone is able to be vaccinated for personal reasons. But as long as the data is anonymised, having a track and trace app is a positive step to make us feel safer.” The app she uses is called ADDA and members can use to voice their views and issues within the community. “The technology used by the app not just helps us feel safer, it also gives us a better community experience,” says Ghumra.

San Banerjee San Banerjee, co-founder of ADDA, explains, "Today Owners Association members realise that property management has evolved from being a management of structure to management of the living experience. Managing the living experience involves multiple levels of complexity that involves owners, tenants, the community, amenities, compliances and of course the property itself. They are, therefore, using technology for their community management in order to build happy and safe communities.” Today 32,000 residential units across the UAE are sing the ADDA app.

Your local pharmacist is the first stop

Soufiyan Shemisa Soufiyan Shemisa, General Manager - Customer and Retail Innovation, BinSina Pharmacies, says, “We believe in making life easier and making residents happy, healthy. For residents, it’s important to find their medications and their health and beauty needs within the community without having to travel to congested areas. It’s not just about convenience. Residents build relationship with their community pharmacist and get a personalised service for them. We’ve seen many customers in some communities building strong friendships with their local pharmacist that extended beyond customer-pharmacist relationship.”

“Community pharmacists are always ready to help and give relevant advice to customers whether in person or over the phone. BinSina Pharmacies partners with nutritionists and health professionals to provide the latest in nutrition; we use our social media platforms to create awareness about various health matters; we make sure to always have the latest and best products that support health and immunity; we are constantly increasing our stock of natural and organic products,” explains Soufiyan.

Special offers from BinSina

To help residents stay healthy in summer in the UAE, BinSina has come up with exciting offers. "In May, in line with our monthly theme, Celebrate Your Body, we are ready to surprise you with the best deals from your favourite brands. These deals promise a complete wellness and beauty package and will help residents to remain in good health. So enjoy our buy-one-get-one free offers on Suncare, buy-two-get-one free on vitamin supplements and skin care, 25 per cent off on health equpment, up to 80 per cent off on selected wellness brands and much more," he adds.

The bio domes at Dubai Sustainable City Image Credit: Supplied

Here are six communities in the UAE that support you to stay active

Serena

The pool at Serena

Serena located on Al Qudra Road is a popular family-focused community that offers a healthy lifestyle, with a focus on wellness. The master community comprises Casa Viva, Casa Dora and Bella Casa, all surrounded by lush natural vistas, open spaces and plenty amenities. Serena offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses and three-bedroom semi-detached villas. It is the perfect community for families that enjoy the outdoors as the community boasts an impressive jogging track, swimming pools, wellness clinics and a state-of-the-art sports facilities. The community is also located in close proximity to the popular Al Qudra bike track.

Villanova

The tennis court at Villanova Image Credit: Supplied

Located in Dubailand, the Villanova master community is situated for ease of connectivity from major highways and offers open green landscapes and an array of amenities for residents to enjoy throughout the year. Villanova is home to the La Rosa, La Quinta and Amaranta neighborhoods, offering spacious three-, four-, five- and five-plus bedroom villas and townhouses. With community centers and recreational areas, Villanova offers its residents limitless access to a pool house, playground, sports courts, and even a unique park for pets

District 1 – MBR City

This lively community sets an atmosphere for everyone to experience a healthy lifestyle in its upscale, suburban environment, suited for comfortable family living. The range of amenities in the community encourages people to set a fitness regime as a norm in their daily life, allowing all residents to be motivated toward a healthy lifestyle.

Kunal Puri, Founder and CEO at La Capitale says the area has the world's largest man-made Crystal lagoon with a beach and lets you explore and indulge in all type of water sports activities. "You can enjoy swimming, kayaking, rowing boats, windsurfing, kite surfing and 14 km of beach shore to unwind, meditate, do some exercise amidst natural surroundings." If water activities are not enough, fitness fans will find a cycling and jogging track, tennis courts and the upcoming Medyan One mall that will have the world longest ski slope.

Palm Jumeirah

This prestigious palm tree-shaped island is an old staple for families wanting a healthy lifestyle. Nick Grassick, Managing Partner, PH Real Estate says, you have Golden Mile running track to a plethora of water sports. There is the Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, Sea Lion Point and the Lost Chambers Aquarium. The place has ample education facilities, including nurseries, school, and several pharmacies and medical clinics like Emirates Hospitals Clinic, Dr Joy Dental Clinic, ConfiDent Dubai Palm and Al Das Medical Clinic and other hospitals in proximity.

Dubai Sports City

Play golf with your kids at Dubai Sports City Image Credit: Supplied

The community is a paradise for anyone passionate about sports and desires active outdoors with games focused surroundings. The place is home to the International Cricket Council. Fit Republik has cemented its position as a social, not just a sports hub. The Els Golf Course hosts the Claude Harmon III school of Golf. Other international sporting brands which hold residence include the La Liga football academy.

Dubai Sustainable City

The bio domes at Sustainable City Image Credit: Supplied