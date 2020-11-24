Dubai: Sharjah’s Aljada development is opening its doors to services residences for the first time, through an alliance with Emaar Hospitality. This will see the introduction of Vida Residences to the Aljada mix, and will feature 250 apartments. The first round of sales will include 168 of these homes.
This is the second coming together of Emaar Hospitality and Arada, which is the developer of one of Sharjah’s biggest mixed-use developments to date. Construction on Vida Residences Aljada and the adjacent Vida Aljada hotel will commence in the second quarter of next year and to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
In a statement, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said: “The introduction of Sharjah’s first branded residences and our partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group is yet more evidence of our determination to bring high-quality partnerships and competencies to Aljada.”
The first component of the 24 million square feet project – the Madar designed by Zaha Hadid Architects - opened to the public in the first quarter of this year.