Sharjah has been extending support to businesses through 3-month fee exemption

Sharjah's property market held its own in the first three months, recording a tally of Dh3.6 billion. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Sharjah’s property market recorded Dh3.6 billion from 18,537 restate transactions in the first three months, with the city area taking up 632 transactions valued at Dh967.40 million.

The popular regions were Al Khan, Al Nahda, and Al Tai, where most apartments were registered.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Sharjah has been intent on easing the cost on businesses. "These include a three-month exemption from annual fees for economic establishments," said Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, which released the first quarter real estate data.

"The decisions covered all aspects of institutional and community work. This also underscores the position of Sharjah as an attractive and supportive environment for business, foreign and direct investments, as well as local, regional and global investors.”

Residential tops