Dubai: Sharjah developer Arada has completed the construction of Nest, an integrated student-housing complex based at Sharjah mega project Aljada.
Located five minutes’ drive from Sharjah’s University City, the Dh700 million Nest complex features 2,473 fully furnished dormitories (both individual and shared) spread over 12 apartment blocks. Spread over a 388,000 square foot area, the Nest masterplan has been designed with laundry rooms, shared TV rooms, study areas, art studio, music hall, library, running track, an amphitheater and a central dining hall.
Tenants will also be provided with access to male- and female-only swimming pools, gyms and study areas.
“Nest is an impeccably designed community that allows students an engaging and inspiring environment within the surroundings of Sharjah’s most exciting lifestyle community,” said
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada. “Nest residents benefit not only from incredible amenities within the complex, but from the facilities in the rest of the Aljada master plan as well.”
Job opportunities
Arada has also committed to providing Nest residents with a number of part-time employment opportunities at local retail and food and beverage outlets, both in the complex and in Aljada as a whole, the developer said in a statement.
Leasing for Nest starts in January and will be arranged by Arada’s onsite management teams.