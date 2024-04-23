SHA Wellness Clinic has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based developer IMKAN to launch SHA Residence Emirates, the world's first healthy living island. Located in AlJurf, the idyllic private island lies on the 'Riviera' of Abu Dhabi, approximately halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

SHA Emirates Island is wholly centred on wellness while ensuring that every resident enjoys the highest standard of wellbeing and tranquillity. The island created by IMKAN integrates a range of beachfront residences, a SHA Wellness Clinic, a health resort, and multiple pavilions dedicated to health and wellbeing.

The private island, accessible only to residents and guests, comprises 86 Villas (all with beach access) and 49 apartments and only 2 penthouses where residents can enjoy onsite amenities and dedicated pavilions.

Interested buyers can choose from Beachfront Villas, Shoreline Villas and Garden Villas, with 4 to 7 bedrooms. A selection of Apartments will be available from 1 to 4 bedrooms including 2 Penthouse apartments.

Launching Sales of its Residences from April 2024, purchases will be available by application only. Anticipated completion date: 2026

Aerial view of the hotel. Image Credit: Supplied Residencial apartments. Image Credit: Supplied Beach villa. Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

Co-Founder and Vice President of SHA Wellness Clinic, Alejandro Bataller comments, "As we celebrate 15 years, we are excited to bring the unique SHA Method to the Middle East, making it possible for more people to benefit from our philosophy of integrative health and wellbeing. We travelled to dozens of locations in search of the perfect natural environment, warm weather and accessibility to create the world's first fully integrated wellness island and found everything we could imagine and more at the seaside destination of AlJurf."