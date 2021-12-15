Pagani known for its hypercars will be doing the interiors at DaVinci tower

Dubai: The Saudi mega-developer Dar Al Arkan is retaining its Italian connections for its second Dubai property launch in two months. This time, the interiors of the Dh800 million super-exclusive residential project on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal will be done by Pagani – the Italian label associated with the world of high-performance automobiles.

There will only be 80 units at the DaVinci Residential Tower, with prices starting from Dh5.5 million to a penthouse valued at Dh42 million. Sales start next week.

Dar Al Arkan is coming off the launch of another luxury project in Dubai, its first in Dubai, and where another Italian brand, Missoni, came on board for the interiors.

“Pagani is in a world of its own, making only about 50 hypercars every year,” said Ziad El Char, Vice-Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties. “We have the brains behind those cars - Horacio Pagani – involved in the detailing of the homes at DaVinci. It’s the first such collaboration for Pagani, and buyers can expect the same level of detail orientation associated with the cars.

Horacio is someone who understands interiors right down to one-hundredth of a centimetre. - Ziad El Char, Vice-Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties

As with Pagani cars, limited is the term that comes to mind on the apartment numbers. There will only be 80 of them and that suits both partners well. “It took a lot of convincing to get Horacio’s consent for the brand association,” said El Char.

It will be a quick start-to-finish that is planned for the DaVinci tower – in two years’ flat, as per current plans.

“If we were to compare any other development, the DaVinci would be similar to the One Hype Park development in Knightsbridge, London. Property buyers at DaVinci will soon come to realise that.”

Fast cars and luxury homes

Pagani, incidentally, is among a handful of supercar marquees that have associated themselves with projects in Dubai. Lamborghini and Bugatti have made similar ‘trips’.

Dar Al Arkan, on its part, has a got a full line up of Italian super-labels in its project portfolio, whether it is Cavalli and Versace at its Riyadh developments. Plus, throw in a bit of Elle Saab touch, also in Saudi Arabia. Now, with Pagani, the developer ticks off another box.

Will a Pagani associated project in Saudi Arabia be next? “Not immediately, with the likes of Pagani, it’s always the gradual approach to new ventures,” the official added. “That’s the whole point of keeping things to limited editions. For these next two years, the DaVinci is all that matters.”