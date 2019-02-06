In the event of any errors or negligence, the association manager can be held responsible by the OA, even resulting in a claim of indemnity from damages. In the event of a dispute between unit owners and the association manager, unit owners should first raise the issue with the board. The board is responsible for monitoring and directing the performance of the association manager, and must comply with the code of conduct for board members. The code requires the board to act honestly and fairly and to act in the best interests of all unit owners. Depending on the nature of the dispute, the board may need to obtain legal advice.