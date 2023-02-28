Dubai: Sales have opened for the residential units at Dubai’s newest skyscraper, the 340-metre high Uptown Tower. The ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences’ includes 227 signature branded residences on the top 28 floors.
The 340-metre structure is split between 81 storeys, and will also feature a 188-key 5-star hotel – ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ - F&B offerings in The Atrium, and conference facilities. The 22 floors dedicated to Grade A offices were fully pre-leased ahead of the launch.
“The launch of our SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences is an extension of our world-class record and represents the next step on this journey, offering a prime destination for businesses and residents to experience all that Dubai has to offer,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, the developer.
“As global businesses increasingly turn to Dubai to access some of the world’s fastest growing markets, we anticipate high demand from both local residents looking for a new premium home, and international investors looking for new opportunities in Dubai’s thriving real estate market.”
The tower and the units sales will set an early benchmark for the ‘Uptown Dubai’ master-development, being built near the Jumeirah Lake Towers enclave. Uptown Dubai District has a GFA of 5.8 million square feet and include two ‘iconic’ high-rises, including Uptown Tower, and seven mid-rise mixed-use towers centred around The Plaza. The two super-tall towers are by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill from Chicago, who also had a hand in the Burj Khalifa and Jeddah Tower. They were the architects of the EXPO 2020 Dubai masterplan, urban and architectural design and that of the Al Wasl Plaza.
JLT itself has been recording heavy new offplan launch and sales activity, from the likes of Ellington, Sobha and Danube. Average selling prices there have risen to Dh1,000 per square foot and likely to see more firming up. About SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences:
• 142 one-bedroom units ranging from 627–1,186 square feet;
• 60 two-bedroom units from 1,038–1,669 square feet;
• 12 two-bedroom duplexes from 1,595–2,061 square feet;
• 9 three-bedroom residences of 1,513–1,908 square /feet; and
• 4 penthouses of 2,993–3,345 square feet.