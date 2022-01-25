Dubai: One of Dubai’s next tallest buildings has reached its highest point. The Uptown Tower near JLT has topped out at the 329-metre mark, with the final concrete pour on the building’s 79th level.
The steel crown will now be put in place during the second quarter, which will elevate the total height to 340 metres. The tower, part of DMCC’s expansion, will be ready by the third quarter of this year. “We are about to see one of the most exciting urban districts in Dubai come to life,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DMCC. “From the start of the project, we set out to build Uptown Tower using the latest smart and sustainable construction practices, which has enabled us to build an exceptional tower without any disruptions during what has been an incredibly challenging period for the global economy.”
This project as well as the wider Uptown District widens the Jumeirah Lake Towers area at a time when more companies are registering for a presence at DMCC. The free zone’s launch of licensing for crypto-connected businesses also proved a major draw.
The project team is taking two days on average to complete the façade for each floor. The building’s outer façade consists of over 8,500 glass panels with installation works completed to level 70.
The 340-metre tall tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to DMCC's new headquarters. It will also feature a 188-key luxury hotel - the ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ - exclusive restaurants, Grade A offices and 229 signature SO/ branded residences.
Packed schedule
Work on the Uptown Tower project began in July 2019, and since then over 13 million man-hours have been completed on site. This was “achieved without any time lost due to injury, which is a testament to the safety controls and effective management of COVID-19 by DMCC and the various construction teams involved,” the free zone said in a statement.
