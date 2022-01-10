Dubai: The commodities focussed DMCC free zone in Dubai licensed a further 2,485 companies in 2021 to raise its total past 20,000 member companies. The hub set new records for the months of June, August, September and November. In 2020, 2,025 companies had signed up.
The gains were also led by the crypto-linked initiatives the free zone had rolled out. In partnership with CV Labs, it opened the DMCC Crypto Centre, an “ecosystem” for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors. Located in Almas Tower, the Crypto Centre offers a base to all types of crypto businesses, from companies developing blockchain-enabled trading platforms, through to firms offering, issuing, listing, and trading crypto assets.
“This year, I have seen first-hand how crypto interlinks across our industries, so I am proud that DMCC is championing the cryptographic space in Dubai,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.