Remraam, a tranquil oasis in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The charming and affordable gated community of Remraam on Hessa Street in Dubai features elegant low-rise buildings with apartments available for both rent and sale. This is a safe and family friendly neighbourhood with excellent property management and maintenance services. For residents living here, tranquillity is perfectly balanced with convenience and accessibility.

Location

The community, nestled between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, is a 15-minute drive from the Al Maktoum International Airport and is close to the Expo 2020 Dubai site. This makes it a great investment destination. It’s also close to other Dubai Asset Management residential communities, offering easy accessibility to schools, gym, mosques, retail and dining options in the area.

The community is designed with wellness and fitness in mind Image Credit: Supplied

Amenities

Remraam is an integrated community with plenty of amenities and retail options. From supermarkets, such as Geant and Carrefour to the Spot Free Laundry and salons, such as Caractere Gents Salon and Caractere Ladies Salon and even medical centres and pharmacies, such as the Sands Community Pharmacy, your daily needs are taken care of. With Domino’s Pizza, the Little Neighbourhood Restaurant and the Rich Taste Restaurant, ordering food or eating out is never a problem.

Spacious units

The buildings feature a clean aesthetic with a color scheme that complements the natural surroundings Image Credit: Supplied

Remraam is split into two sub-areas; Al Thamam and Al Ramth. Both offer residents a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments that reflect contemporary architecture. The buildings feature a clean modern aesthetic with a colour scheme that complements the natural surroundings. Units have spacious layouts with large windows. Use of natural stones and wood give a feel of warmth and class, along with classy fittings and fixtures in kitchens and bathrooms.

Key features in homes

● Built-in wardrobes

● Maids room

● Open and closed kitchen options

● Allocated parking

● Option to rent, and additional storage

Unit size

● 338 – 2,671 sq. ft

Rents start at

● Dh30,000.

Fitness and wellbeing

The community is designed with wellness and fitness in mind and one finds here vast green spaces to enjoy outdoor leisure and family recreation time. There are walking tracks, gardens, basketball and tennis courts and recreational areas. You can even attend a calming session of yoga or go for an invigorating swim at the resort-style swimming pool. During the year, Dubai Asset Management organises special activities for residents, such as the UAE National Day celebrations, Ramadan and Eid, Halloween and Christmas parties. These community events help residents to engage with each other.

Affordability

Dubai Asset Management owns and operates 18 well-maintained buildings in the Al Ramth Cluster. You can choose your home here from a mix of affordable studios and 1 to 3 bedroom homes, some having the added benefit of a maid’s rooms.

Early learning and higher education

Find here the Blossom Mudon Nursery and Tiny Town Nursery. The South View School is a walking distance from Al Thamam. Other schools in the area include the Jebel Ali School, Gems Metropole, Ranches Primary School, among others. The Dubai International Academic City and Dubai English Speaking College is only 15 minutes away.

Neighbourhood facilities:

● Retail centre and play areas

● Swimming, basketball, football, tennis and volleyball courts

● Primary school and nurseries

● ATM, cafe, mosque, bank, hospital, mall

Special offers

● Pay rent in 12 cheques

● No agency commission

● Deferred security deposit

Meet Vijay, your neighbour in Remraam

Vijay and his family at Remraam Image Credit: Supplied

"We have been living in Remraam for over two years now. For us it was love at first sight. No other community appealed to us as much as Remraam did. It is, indeed, the hidden gem of Dubai. Living in Remraam we enjoy the spectacular morning views, mesmerising sunset hues, lush green lawns, and swaying date palms. The chirping of birds all day, keeps all the stress at away. It’s like living closer to nature, yet the city is not too far away. Open spaces for pets and kids, gives them their much-needed freedom. There’s a lot of recreation amenities to choose from. I love our pocket parks and podium parks with BBQ pits between every two buildings – lots of space to cycleand walk. If you love nature, peaceful living and seek an active, healthy life, all within a reasonable budget, consider Remraam“ Vijay, resident at Ramraam