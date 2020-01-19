Apartments in Sharjah.Real estate transactions valued Dh24.2 billion in the emirate of Sharjah in 2019 increasing by 7.3 per cent in comparison to 2018. Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman /Gulf News Archives

SHARJAH: Real estate transactions valued Dh24.2 billion in the emirate of Sharjah in 2019 increasing by 7.3 per cent in comparison to 2018, a report released by the emirate’s real estate department revealed on Sunday.

According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, SRERD, annual report, 61,357 transactions were recorded in 2019, increasing by 13.4 per cent in comparison to 2018.

As many as 11,535 title deeds transactions, worth DH9.6 billion, were recorded in all the regions of Sharjah. Other transactions included 3,760 mortgage transactions, worth Dh14.6 billion, 963 valuation transactions, and 5,272 initial sales transactions.

Up to 3,328 sales transactions were recorded in all parts of the emirate of Sharjah.

Most of Sharjah City real estate sales transactions were recorded in Muwaileh Commercial, Al Khan, Al Nahda and Hoshi areas. “However, the highest number of the Sharjah City real estate sales transactions recorded last year was in Muwaileh Commercial Area where 567 dealings, worth Dh1.2 billion were recorded.