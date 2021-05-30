6 donations worth Dh20.61 million were registered, the most important of which was in the Palm Jumeirah area, with a value of Dh13 million Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Dubai: The value of real estate transactions in the Dubai Land Department today amounted to more than Dh1.4 billion.

The most important land sales worth Dh11 million followed by two Dh10 million pledges came in the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens area.

The department witnessed the registration of 247 pledges, amounting to Dh695.86 million, including 32 pledges of land, amounting to Dh145.03 million, and 215 sales of apartments and villas, amounting to Dh550.83 million.

The fourth district of Al Habibiah topped the regions in terms of the number of sales, as it recorded 11 pledges at a value of Dh49 million, followed by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens area, recording 7 sales at a value of Dh60 million, and a third in Al-Lafra 2, with 3 sales of Dh3 million.

With regard to the most important sales of apartments and villas, a pledge of Dh69 million came in the Palm Jumeirah area, the most important of which was followed by a sale of Dh65 million in the Palm Jumeirah area, and finally a pledge of Dh25 million in the Palm Jumeirah area.

The merchant district topped the regions in terms of the number of sales of apartments and villas, as it recorded 26 pledges at a value of Dh43 million, followed by the Burj Khalifa area, with 25 pledges at a value of Dh54 million, and a third in Dubai Marina by recording 23 pledges at a value of Dh58 million.