New project provides passengers with a spectacular night view of the Dubai brand logo

Dubai: At an estimated cost of nearly Dh500 Million, Maspro Projects Management has unveiled its design for a new real-estate project, the iconic “Dubai Brand Logo”.

The residential and commercial project has been designed to mirror the Dubai Brand Logo.

The project may stretch on at least a one and a half million square feet and approximately cost Dh500 million, the company said.

The project, a brainchild of brothers Ehab and Hani Sulaiman Elyoussef, was inspired from the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The brothers stressed that their dedication and love for Dubai motivated them to introduce this design, which will transform the Dubai Brand Logo into an exquisitely designed residential and commercial project, making the logo the largest in the world.

The Elyoussef brothers ensured the project, once constructed, would come in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s vision for Dubai to be number one. Therefore Ehab has designed the project to include the main building, luxury apartments, offices, markets, villas and entertainment venues, as well as apartments for people of determination and senior citizens among many other facilities.

The project aims to ensure that Dubai maintains its competitive edge as a trading hub as well as an investment and tourist destination.

It also provides passengers with a spectacular night view of the Dubai brand logo shaped by the project’s buildings, and allows tourists in balloon rides to take selfies with the world’s largest logo.

The Elyoussef brothers hope the project will be environmentally friendly in line with the UAE’s sustainability drive.

Hassan Yousuf Al Nasser, owner of Maspro, said: “The company did not hesitate in taking up and supporting the idea as soon as it was suggested, given its unique and pioneering quality that comes in line with the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for the need to introduce quality projects and exceptional ideas that enhance the status of Dubai globally.”