Dubai: The mortgage advisory firm Money Maestro expects fairly high double-digit growth for home loans during the year, at a time when prospective buyers are hoping that interest rate cuts will start to happen soon enough.
“The team is committed to providing real-time and transparent advice to clients, particularly in the realm of mortgage deals and personal property investment in Dubai,” said Rajender Prasad, Managing Director.
For expats, the company has mortgage pre-approval and instant approval in principle through its ‘mortgage for non-UAE resident’ service. The loan buyout service enables clients to secure low mortgage rates, ‘saving them from overpaying on their current loans’.
There are also refinancing and equity release options for clients in need of quick funds. “Our goal is to streamline processes to make the mortgage application journey efficient and stress-free for clients,” said Prasad.