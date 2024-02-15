Dubai: There clearly is no shortage of properties in Dubai awaiting buyers willing to spend a few hundred millions of dirhams.

A ready Bulgari branded mansion has gone on sale at Jumeira Bay, with a price tag set at Dh495 million. At nearly 10,000 square feet of built up area, the home features four master-bedrooms as part of a plot that swells to 20,221 square feet.

The location, Jumeira Bay, has in the recent past been delivering multiple record prices for Dubai luxury homes, with a penthouse selling for Dh410 million at the Bulgari Lighthouse tower. Even land values on the island - of which Meraas is the developer - had been clearing records.

On the new Dh495 million mansion for sale, "this redefines luxury living in Dubai and is one of the most exclusive properties for sale right now,” said Babak Jafari, CEO and founder of B1 Properties, which is doing the selling.

The list of features include a 43-metre pool with an underwater sound system, a spa, home cinema, private office, massage room, barber shop, steam room and sauna.

The glass doors ‘merge’ the living room with the garden and pool area, ‘creating a vast and inviting space’.

And there are additional perks too, include a yacht berth and jet-ski platform that’s included in the mansion’s list price.

Lifestyle features abound at this Bulgari mansion, including a yacht berth and even a jet-ski platform. Image Credit: Supplied The property sits on a plot of over 20,000 square feet. Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

For the super-wealthy, the Dubai property market currently has listings for a Dh600 million penthouse (at The Raffles on Palm Jumeirah) and a Dh750 million one (from Binghatti). The luxury focused developer Omniyat keeps placing more premium projects to catch the investor eye, and the likes of Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz are also there - not for cars but with branded homes.

Lots of 'brands' taking up spots

At the Bulgari mansion, multiple other brand names are part of the settings. The interiors name drop Hermès, Baccarat, THG Paris and Fantini Italy. Specialised lighting fixtures - from PS Lab - have been installed to 'ensure each spotlight is strategically chosen to avoid reflection on the glass, preserving the view even at night'.

Bulgari's signature style is evident - in the form of 'rare anatomy and cappuccino marbles, laid in a bookmatch pattern specifically designed for this property'.