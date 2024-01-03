Stock-Dubai-600m-penthouse
The developer of Raffles The Palm Dubai has put quite the asking price for the penthouse as Dubai continues to see a rush of investors with super-luxury properties on their radar. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Dubai: A 77,707 square feet penthouse has gone on sale at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah - the asking price? Dh600 million.

That price tag is right up there with the costliest homes in the city. It forms part of Raffles The Palm Dubai and the developer-seller is  Emerald Palace Group (EPG).

The 'Super Penthouse R1', the developer says, is the 'largest penthouse in Dubai'. The handover will be done 15 months from the date of the booking. (Raffles is a brand owned by Accor, the hospitality group.)

Stock-Dubai-600m-penthouse
Raffles The Palm Dubai will host the Dh600 million penthouse. Handover of the unit will be 15 months after the booking. Image Credit: Supplied

"Our listing of this exceptional super-penthouse holds special significance, considering Dubai’s recent central positioning in the global real estate market," said Seran Gheorghe, Vice-President of EPG and Director of Sales for Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences. "And a growing demand for luxury properties by numerous ultra-high networth individuals.

"We firmly believe that the sale of this lavish residence would mark another significant milestone in the history of Dubai real estate, and we look forward to further contributing to the sector’s growth."

What the Dh600m penthouse will have
Taking up 3 levels and the rooftop of the Raffles The Palm, the penthouse will have eight bedrooms, an 'extravagant' 20-people dining table, and other amenities. These include a spa and wellness area (with a Cryogenic room), a Hay relaxation room, an outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area, mini-golf within a meditation garden, indoor/outdoor cinema lounge, a basketball court, 10 parking lots, and cigar lounge.

There has been no shortage of super-luxury home sales in Dubai, with Marsa Al Arab witnessing a Dh420 million deal. There was another for Dh220 million at the Palm last year.

Another wave of super-homes are due to hit the market in 2024, with much of the action centered on the new Palm Jebel Ali. Amidst all that, the Palm Jumeirah developments continue to be in the thick of action.