Dubai: A 77,707 square feet penthouse has gone on sale at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah - the asking price? Dh600 million.
That price tag is right up there with the costliest homes in the city. It forms part of Raffles The Palm Dubai and the developer-seller is Emerald Palace Group (EPG).
The 'Super Penthouse R1', the developer says, is the 'largest penthouse in Dubai'. The handover will be done 15 months from the date of the booking. (Raffles is a brand owned by Accor, the hospitality group.)
"Our listing of this exceptional super-penthouse holds special significance, considering Dubai’s recent central positioning in the global real estate market," said Seran Gheorghe, Vice-President of EPG and Director of Sales for Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences. "And a growing demand for luxury properties by numerous ultra-high networth individuals.
"We firmly believe that the sale of this lavish residence would mark another significant milestone in the history of Dubai real estate, and we look forward to further contributing to the sector’s growth."
There has been no shortage of super-luxury home sales in Dubai, with Marsa Al Arab witnessing a Dh420 million deal. There was another for Dh220 million at the Palm last year.
Another wave of super-homes are due to hit the market in 2024, with much of the action centered on the new Palm Jebel Ali. Amidst all that, the Palm Jumeirah developments continue to be in the thick of action.