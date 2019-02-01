Then come the incentives — estate agents are starting to put out promotions that focus on buyers being allowed 5-year residency visas on buying properties of Dh5 million and more. (Buying property of Dh1 million and higher makes it eligible for owners to have two-year visas.) These are still the initial days for the visa incentives, but the feelers from developers and brokers are already being seen. Once the government signs off, that would be when these campaigns get into fever pitch.