Dubai: One of Dubai's newest constructions has formally bagged its Guinness World Record title.
The super-luxury twin-tower One Za’abeel - near Dubai World Trade Center roundabout - was named as being the ‘longest cantilevered building’ in the world for 'The Link' concourse. The achievement was formally cemented on March 1, making One Za’abeel the 'latest development to add a unique and imaginative first to Dubai’s long list of record-breaking buildings'.
The project was developed by Investment Corporation of Dubai.
The Link stretches 230 metres in length and dissecting the One Za’abeel’s skyscrapers 100 metres above the ground. Its record creating cantilever extends 67.277 metres beyond the development’s main tower.
The Link was completed in two phases over 16 days 'without disruption to the 4 lanes of live traffic below the operation'.
Phase 1 of The Link lift marked one of the heaviest such lifts in the region, where the steel structure weighing over 8,500 tonnes was lifted and slotted into place over 12 days. Over 110 special jacks and heavy-duty strand jacks were used.
Phase two saw the 900 plus ton cantilevered structure lifted into place over four days.
What does The Link hold?
The Link’s 230 metres features eight Michelin-inspired restaurants - and the UAE’s longest suspended Infinity pool. "Over the past few months, we’ve proudly watched as One Za’abeel fills with life and activity," said Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel Holdings.
"Our endeavours to deliver One Za’abeel with innovation, excellence, and ambition have come to fruition."
Apart from the residences, the two towers features the One&Only resort, the first 'SIRO' branded fitness and recovery hotel, and One&Only Private Homes. There are also Grade A office spaces and retail podium.