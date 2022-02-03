Dubai: As the destination where the Expo is being held, the Dubai South master-development has been garnering all the attention. But, away from the Expo, the ‘city-within-a-city’ has been doing well on other counts too.

For one, it has created more residential options to choose in Dubai, by delivering 1,400 apartments and 240 townhouses at its ‘The Pulse’ community. “Following the inauguration of Expo 2020 Dubai, and based on popular demand, The Pulse Beachfront was launched, and the company succeeded in selling out phases one and two, with the final phase due to launch in Q1-2022,” Dubai South said in a statement. Plots sold to build villas were also sold out.

The Residential District within Dubai South now hosts 25,000 people, while the first purpose-built staff accommodation facility there has 99 per cent occupancy.

The number of companies now operating out of Dubai South has reached 4,600, taking in more than 700 new companies last year. The number of people working out of the mega-development totalled 20,848 by end of last year.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation Corporation and Dubai South, said: “We are pleased with the overall performance of Dubai South and its districts throughout the past year, especially as we achieved growth despite the impact of COVID-19 on the business landscape. We are optimistic for this year and we hope we reach greater heights - across Dubai South.”

Dubai South was launched in 2006, representing a 145 square kilometre master-planned ‘city’. It was identified as Dubai’s flagship urban project and is designed to create 500,000 jobs in an integrated environment spread across multiple ‘districts’.

Aviation and ecommerce hubs

Dubai South, which is a sum of many parts, saw the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub come up with the Dubai Helipark, a dedicated helicopter centre and the largest of its kind. It accommodates eight helicopters to facilitate transport between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE. Phase one is now operational, and the second phase will be completed later in the year.

The Dubai Free Port, the first 'super vault' in the region, is being used by VIP travellers to store fine artworks and physical assets in secure facilities within a custom-bonded area. MBRAH also launched 'Line Maintenance Units', which hosts seven aviation players.