Dubai: There has been a 134 per cent increase in Dubai’s real estate transactions since the setting up of a higher committee to oversee the sector on September 2. “This highlights the renewed confidence in Dubai’s property sector and empowers Cityscape Global to move forward as a real estate platform that connects leading innovators and real estate minds in the market,” said Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director-General of Dubai Land Department. The committee aims to avoid duplication of projects in the sector and achieve a more sustainable balance between supply and demand.