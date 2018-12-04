Today’s tenants have more choice in terms of availability of property across Dubai, with some traditional letting hotspots coming under pressure from newer communities offering better value or more amenities. In this market, the most important consideration for landlords in maintaining a decent return-on-investment (ROI) is ensuring the property is occupied and to avoid long vacant periods. A vacant property loses 1 per cent of its annual rental income for roughly every three-and-a-half days it is vacant. “That is 2 per cent for every vacant week and just more than 8 per cent for every vacant month. Void periods can really add up if a property is overpriced and sits vacant for months on end, ultimately costing landlords far more than a 10 per cent reduction in rent would have cost them if they had marketed the property at the current market price from the start,” says Richard Waind, director of brokerage for Better Homes.