A new Dubai initiative will introduce Smart Living as a Service (SLaaS), a service model that will include a variety solutions for smart home and office, smart buildings, surveillance and security, and health and safety. Digital X, a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, has signed a memorandum of understanding with New York-based start-up Facilio and UAE-based tech firm Smart IoT for the implementation of SLaaS, which has been aligned with the Dubai 10X vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

“Two years ago, His Highness directed the government that he would like Dubai to be 10 years ahead today. In response to this vision, we formulated Digital Dewa, under the leadership of His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer,” said Marwan Bin Haidar, executive vice-president of innovation and the future at Dewa. “The whole world agrees that the future is digital, but our vision is to lead our peers and set the benchmark in implementing these solutions through an innovative, ambitious and vision-driven approach. Today we have signed an MoU with Facilio, a well-known tech platform, and Smart IoT, a leading local entrepreneur. The objective here is to deliver SLaaS of the highest global standards for all of Dubai’s residents. The initiative will redefine urban living not only in Dubai, but also across other global cities in the future.”

As part of this effort, Digital Dewa has undertaken research and implementation of autonomous systems for AI-powered solar energy generation and storage, as well as conceptualising Digital X, which will deliver SLaaS with a focus on integrated safety, surveillance, health and automation solutions.

Under the partnership, Smart IoT brings to the table local expertise and perspective, and will assist Digital X in day-to-day operations and establishment of Digital X systems. International partner Facilio will help Digital X evolve into an effective futuristic system, in line with global sensibilities.

“Our city Dubai, with its glistening cityscape and progressive leadership, has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and innovation. What sets us apart from other cities is our commitment to make development and sustainability synonymous with each other,” said Khalifa A. AlJaziri, managing director of Smart IoT.

Elaborating on the technologies involved, Prabhu Ramachandran, founder and CEO of Facilio Inc., said, “Smart Living as a Service is a future-ready idea, which has customer experience, sustainability and efficiency at its core. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to bring the best services and cutting-edge technology from around the world to Dubai.”