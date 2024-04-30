Omar Al-Mansouri, Director of Branches Department at Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said, “Over the past years, the real estate sector in the Central and Eastern regions has witnessed a continuous development which expanded the economic horizons and offered promising opportunities.”

Trading volume in the four branches has represented 3.3 per cent of the total trading volume of Sharjah’s real estate. The total cash trading volume in the Al-Dhaid reached Dh146.2 million, representing 1.5 per cent. While it reached Dh114.8 million in Khor Fakkan, at a rate of 1.1 per cent, and in Kalba, it reached Dh62 million, at 0.6 per cent. Dibba Al-Hisn recorded Dh9.3 million, which represented 0.1 per cent of the total trading volume of the branches.