Dubai: Empower has been contracted to provide district cooling for the 350-metre-high Al Habtoor Tower, one of the world's tallest residential towers in the making.

DFM-listed Empower will provide 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT) of cooling capacity to the new development, starting in the second quarter of 2025. On completion, Al Habtoor Tower will lay claim to be the world's tallest standalone residential tower. (There are other projects in Dubai currently aiming for the same title.)