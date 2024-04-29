Dubai: Empower has been contracted to provide district cooling for the 350-metre-high Al Habtoor Tower, one of the world's tallest residential towers in the making.
DFM-listed Empower will provide 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT) of cooling capacity to the new development, starting in the second quarter of 2025. On completion, Al Habtoor Tower will lay claim to be the world's tallest standalone residential tower. (There are other projects in Dubai currently aiming for the same title.)
Al Habtoor Tower residential project, being built by the China Railway 18th Bureau Group Ltd., will be serviced from Empower's Business Bay district cooling plant. The skyscraper will house more than 5,000 residents.
7,200 RTWhat Empower will supply Al Habtoor Tower in district cooling capacity. This is 75% of the peak
cooling capacity of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower
The agreement was signed by Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Mohammed Khalaf Al-Habtoor, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group.
Located along Sheikh Zayed Road, the project spans 3,517,313 square feet and is 350 meters high. It will have 87 floors, with 1,701 apartment units and retail spaces. "Al Habtoor Tower is a unique addition to the city's skyline and an architectural and engineering icon that will enrich Dubai's future landscape of building projects," said Shafar.