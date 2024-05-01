Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) marked a milestone with the ground-breaking ceremony of the Immersive Tower by DIFC, the latest architectural landmark within Dubai’s financial district.

The Dh1.1 billion commercial tower, located within DIFC adjacent to Daman Tower and overlooking the ICD Brookfield tower, offers a total built-up area of 115,000 sq.m.

2023 saw high demand for commercial space in DIFC, with owned, managed and third-party commercial properties combined, closing the year with 92 per cent occupancy.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “With the ever-growing number of regional and international financial institutions, FinTech and innovation firms establishing in DIFC, we recognise the requirement for Grade A office space catering to workplaces of the future. The Immersive Tower by DIFC, seamlessly brings together commercial, amenity and retail spaces, delivering a world-class offering to businesses seeking innovative mixed-use environments in the heart of Dubai’s financial district.”

The 37-storey Immersive Tower by DIFC encompasses 58,573 sq.m. of office space and approximately 10,596 sq.m. of retail space, while over 680 sq.m. has been earmarked for amenities.

In addition to office units ranging in size from 60 sq. m. to 158 sq. m., tenants at the Immersive Tower by DIFC will also have access to a Members’ Club, located across the 26th, 27th and 28th floor.