Dubai: In line with its efforts to stimulate business practices, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched the second edition of its Infrastructure NOC (No-Objection Certificate) Technical Manual, which will serve as a reference for contractors, consultants, and developers accredited by DEWA.

The manual is part of DEWA's efforts to promote business in the Emirate. It helps facilitate and accelerate the acquisition of electricity and water services according to the best international standards and practices regarding reliability, quality, and efficiency.

In this edition, DEWA has added 17 new project types, bringing the total number to 67 projects. It also includes the particular standards for water assets and an update of the technical specifications and protection details for new electricity assets.

DEWA offers consultants and contractors a package of innovative programmes and services, including the Al Namoos service, the Marafeq smart feature, and the Ownek (Arabic equivalent of 'your help') awareness initiative, to enrich their experience. They can also conduct their transactions via DEWA's smart application or website without the need to visit DEWA's customer happiness centres.