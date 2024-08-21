Dubai: The luxury focused property developer Dar Global has signed up Rothschild & Co. to study possibilities for new projects in London and Saudi Arabia.

Dar Global, which is listed on FTSE, has multiple branded projects in UAE and other Gulf markets, and recently confirmed plans to build a Trump Tower in Dubai. It already has a Trump branded golf and residential community development in Oman.

It already has a project in London, the Mulliner, located on the corner of upscale Old Park Lane and Piccadilly and overlooking Green Park.

As for its plans for Saudi Arabia, the developer had spoken about creating curated luxury projects in the Kingdom. Incidentally, it is closely affiliated with Dar Al Arkan, one of the biggest names in Saudi Arabia's real estate space.

Listed on the Saudi Tadawul since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of $8.5 billion.