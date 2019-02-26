“There are a couple of reasons which I would give credit for our growth,” said Sajan. “The first is that as a concept Danube Home is filling a vacuum: we’re the only retailer in the region selling products for home, living, bath and garden under one roof. The second reason is the work culture that we have created. We have this mantra ‘one team, one goal’, where everybody is working towards a common vision of the company, with a sense of ownership among all.” The company was the recipient of the Happiness at Work, Dubai Service Excellence Scheme and the Great Place to Work awards last year.