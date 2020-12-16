The beautiful Mediterranean villa in District One Image Credit:

British world-champion boxer Amir Khan has purchased a holiday home in Dubai, where he intends to spend some time with wife, model turned businesswoman, Faryal Makhdoom, and children. The beautiful Mediterranean villa is in District One in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. “This is the boxer’s first property in Dubai,” says Maaz Jethwa, CEO and founder of New Door that brokered the deal. Maaz, at 27, is one of Dubai’s youngest real estate entrepreneurs and one of the few successful ones who has managed to survive and thrive during the global pandemic.

One of the most recognisable and talented boxers of his generation, Amir Khan has been a regular visitor to Dubai over the past 15 years. Impressed with the city’s hospitality and safety standards, he purchased the property in October. The family selected the holiday home in District One as they wanted a family-oriented community that had a great sense of security and privacy. “This unit in District One, MBR City matched their requirements perfectly,” says Maaz Jethwa.

The son of a developer, Jethwa had his goals set firmly on Dubai’s real estate sector right from the beginning, and has been hugely motivated by his father who earned a name for himself through hard work and dedication. “His story has always motivated me and inspired me to start my own company early on in life,” Maaz says. During the pandemic, New Door sold and rented several properties, including villa plots for developers, as well as units in the secondary market. “We bagged the highest rented villa in Dubai in July, which was about Dh1.25 million. We are also the first agency to close a deal between District One and Amazon Café, making it the first retail space transaction in the community,” says Maaz.

The Mediterranean house has European touches, creating the perfect balance between elegance and minimalism. This villa is aesthetically chic, naturally well-lit and spacious, making it a perfect home for any family. “The couple and their kids loved this villa as the plot overlooks a stunning park and is close to the serene Crystal Lagoon. It is the perfect location for them since Amir is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys the outdoors,” explains Maaz. “The villa evokes a warm homely feeling that translates into refined elegance and tranquility. It completely fits their style. Faryal loves the closed kitchen and size of the plot that gives ample space for their kids to enjoy their playtime,” he adds.

District One is a well-constructed and a well-planned project from Meydan, with a blend of European, Mediterranean and Arabic architecture. It has the largest man-made lagoon and all necessary lifestyle amenities at proximity. “The residences in this community are spread out evenly, allowing complete privacy. It has the largest man-made lagoon in the world with private beach access. Residents can enjoy kayaking and paddle boarding. All luxuries are within easy reach,” says Maaz, who is familiar with the area for the last five years now.

The community has all basic amenities like supermarkets and retail stores, nursery and playground for kids, parkland with 8.4 km cycling and running track along with excellent benefits coming up like a clinic and health centre and a restaurant called Amazone café. “The location is unmatched. This is a delightful neighbourhood close to Downtown and Business Bay, and currently creating access to Meydan One Mall, which is supposed to be the largest mall,” says Maaz.

Market trends

Maaz observes a positive shift in the Dubai real estate market, backed by a steady increase in enquiries and transactions. “We have witnessed a significant increase in the demand for villas and townhouses, especially during Covid-19, as more families started to prefer open spaces and private gardens. In the luxury property segment, our prime forte, we have first-hand witnessed an increased demand for both sales and rentals.”

“We believe the current positive market trends, which are a reflection of various culminating factors, offer a positive outlook for 2021 as things are expected only to get better going forward. The world is slowly but surely entering into a post-COVID recovery phase with Dubai spearheading it,” explains Maaz.

He sees the luxury real estate sector has a brilliant demand and potential in the market. “The demand for privacy, exclusivity, security and accessibility has been soaring where clients want to obtain not just a high-end home but all sort of luxury activities to build on their lifestyle. The beauty of luxury properties is that it offers you premium quality not just with luxe interiors, but also in the surroundings of your home,” he adds. Maaz observes a higher demand for homes in District One with the luxury mansions now selling at a higher price compared to 2018-2019.

Premium services

