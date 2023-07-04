Dubai: As of now, Dubai South – a ‘metropolis’ in its own right within the wider city – is home to 25,000 residents. And those numbers are growing by the day.

Even then, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, is not one to think that the job is even half done. He’s got more plans for the ‘city’ that is Dubai South, now enjoying a sustained phase of development and demand from individuals and businesses to find themselves a base there.

More homes are being delivered, and thus helping add to the resident base in the 145 square kilometre destination. “The population base in Dubai South will continue to expand with its full potential expected to unfold over the next few years,” said Al Zaffin. “Dubai South is seen as Dubai’s next big city-within-a-city.

“In real estate, we inaugurated a new project - South Bay - after selling out all units launched onto the market. We signed an exclusive agreement with the US luxury real estate developer Discovery Land for a 2-square-kilometre golf community and another with Azizi Developments on a mixed-use project at Dubai South’s Golf District.

“There are expansion plans across the Residential District, including the South Bay, plus future projects in the next phases,” said Al Zaffin.

Al Zaffin is on-point about that. These three years have trained the spotlight on all the possibilities Dubai South can showcase. Clearly, it’s not just about being one of the city’s fastest emerging residential and commercial sub-districts.

With that 145 square kilometre expanse, Dubai South represents a much bigger picture.

Populating with businesses

“Last year was successful as we managed to attract nearly 700 companies to the Business Park,” said Al Zaffin. “Additionally, we strengthened our position in the aviation industry through strategic partnerships with international companies to establish their footprint at Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, which charted the path for our global visibility.

“The Logistics District at Dubai South proved equally appealing, with globally recognised companies like Maersk and Evocargo setting up operations. At EZDubai, our dedicated e-commerce zone, we attracted Mumzworld (the online shopping portal for mother and child merchandise).

"We anticipate a sustained acceleration in business momentum, driven by the remarkable growth witnessed across sectors in Dubai and the UAE post-pandemic."

Keep adding to aviation hub

On the aviation side of things, the Dubai South strategy is quite straight-forward. Create the central hub – which is the Al Maktoum International Airport – and then finesse the creation of the spokes. It’s a strategy that’s paying dividends - and then some.

“Among the various districts within Dubai South, one that holds potential for future expansion is the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub,” said Al Zaffin. “This hub has been designed as a state-of-the-art integrated aerospace ecosystem to cater to the evolving demands of the aviation industry.

"There is the recognition garnered by the 'VIP Terminal at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH)," said Al Zaffin. "Similarly, our helicopter centre has been pivotal in our growth.

“The infrastructure and lounge facilities at MBRAH are adequate for the current operational requisites. We actively engage with FBOs (fixed-base operators) to bolster our dynamic ecosystem.

“Part of this strategy involves adding further facilities that would directly benefit stakeholders, including additional office space and retail outlets.”