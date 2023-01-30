Dubai: As many as 15,444 private jet movements were recorded in 2022, a 3 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period, the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South said on Monday.
In December last year, 2,319 movements were recorded, the highest in a single month, a 36 per cent growth over the previous December.
The growth of movements is attributed to several factors, such as the efforts and strategic initiatives announced by the government. This has resulted in achieving record visitor numbers and attracting investors and people from across the globe, who flock to the emirate due to the ease of doing business, safety and security and the attractive visa schemes, to name a few. Another important factor is the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was hosted in Qatar, and many VIP travellers and private jet owners flew from Dubai via the VIP Terminal at MBRAH.
Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, said: “We are proud to see the continuous growth of private jet movements since the onset of the pandemic. We will spare no effort in attracting visitors and businesses to Dubai through our state-of-the-art infrastructure and top-notch services that we provide at MBRAH to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.”