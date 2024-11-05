Imtiaz Developments , the award-winning Dubai-based real estate developer, has launched Cove Edition 2 Residence in the heart of Dubailand. Building on the success of Cove Living and Cove Edition 1, this new development is part of an ambitious Dh2.8 billion series of projects designed to elevate the standard of residential living within the Dubailand Residential Complex.

The launch was celebrated with an exclusive event at the prestigious Palazzo Versace Dubai, attended by esteemed partners, customers, media and distinguished dignitaries. The event emphasised the developer’s focus on building strong community relationships and its commitment to creating high-quality living spaces.

Imtiaz Developments celebrated the grand launch of Cove Edition 2 at Palazzo Versace Dubai, attracting a large audience of guests and industry leaders

Cove Edition 2 Residence reflects Imtiaz Developments' signature modern architecture, world-class amenities, and lifestyle-driven design. The project offers fully furnished studios, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments, catering to families, young professionals, and investors seeking quality living in one of Dubai’s prime locations. Residents will enjoy access to a gym, rooftop lounges, a cinema, club room, and both private and family pools. Additionally, the project’s location near top-rated schools, retail centres, and major transport links ensures unparalleled convenience and connectivity.

"Cove Edition 2 Residence is more than a continuation of our earlier successes; it reflects our commitment to delivering innovation, comfort and luxury,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. “With this launch, we further cement our standing as a leader in Dubai’s real estate market."

This launch is part of Imtiaz Developments’ broader strategy to enhance Dubai’s residential landscape by aligning with the city’s evolving needs. Located in Dubailand—a family-friendly community just 15 minutes from Dubai Mall and close to hubs such as Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City—Cove Edition 2 benefits from high rental demand and growing infrastructure. With future metro connectivity and alignment with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubailand is positioned for significant growth, making this project an ideal investment opportunity.

Through developments like Cove Edition 2, Imtiaz Developments continues to push the boundaries of modern living, offering residents a seamless blend of comfort, luxury, and long-term value.