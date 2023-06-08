Dubai: Dubai South signed an agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis to establish a comprehensive framework for nurturing cooperative relations, it was announced on Thursday. The partnership will encourage mutual growth in areas like economic development, urban land planning, job creation, training, and sustainability.
According to the agreement, Dubai South and Beijing-based aerospace component manufacturer will the exchange of knowledge, information, and socio-economic statistics related to their respective airport areas in full compliance with all prevailing laws, regulations, and local directives. “The strategic alliance underscores a commitment to joint efforts that stimulate cooperation between private enterprises across both countries, ultimately bolstering economic synergy between the two airport zones and jointly pioneering new international trade standards adapted to the evolving digital landscape,” they said in a joint statement.
“These agreements are aligned with our mandate at Dubai South to contribute to the government’s ongoing efforts in diversifying the emirate’s economy and to attract foreign direct investments to Dubai,” said Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to share our expertise and work closely with Beijing New Aerotropolis to achieve our mutual goals that promise to bring forth reciprocal benefits.”
“We are certain that our agreement with Dubai South will yield significant results as it allows us to leverage our respective expertise in developing economic zones and urban master developments,” said Zhigang Liu, Chairman of Beijing New Aerotropolis.
Beijing New Aerotropolis was established in 2012 as the core platform for developing and constructing the Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone.
Both entities will provide guidance and support to any business interested in setting up in DMCC or BDIAEZ and simplify the requirements, processes and costs associated with such a move. They will also explore the joint development of an industry cluster in each free zone and share the trade infrastructure, seek to create highly globalised, interconnected and open policies for the industry and attract companies to these business districts.