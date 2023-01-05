Dubai: Azizi Developments has signed with KEO International Consultants for the masterplan consultancy of its recently acquired, highly coveted 15-million-square-foot plot of land, with 24 million square feet of GFA, in the rapidly growing Dubai South.

Azizi is set to become the master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads and all infrastructure of the large-sized, approximately 20-billion-dirham mixed-use development that will feature luxury villas, residences, commercial and entertainment space, and more in Dubai South’s Golf District.

A media statement said that the signing ceremony took place on Wednesday in Azizi Developments’ Chairman’s Office in the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi’s vision for the project is for it to become an innovative landmark destination – one of the UAE’s most unique and distinguished attractions – visited by over 100,000 people from outside of the community on a daily basis, with the brief given to KEO detailing a one-of-its-kind, 2-kilometre-long air-conditioned, glass-covered, pedestrian-friendly boulevard that is to comprise shopping areas, commercial space, restaurants featuring a wide variety of the world’s cuisines, movie theatres, nightlife options, kids’ play areas, ample underground carparking, and much more.

Many of the community’s residences and three- to five-star hotels will have direct access not only to the boulevard, but also to its large swimmable crystal lagoon with 3 kilometres of beach-like shores and distinctive water features, and its vast parks with abundant greenery.

Moreover, with the project being an entire well-thought-through city, it will also feature schools, its own hospital, cycling and jogging tracks, and all that residents and visitors could wish for to cover their convenience, leisure, health, and well-being needs. Moreover, the boulevard and community as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday and festivity of the year, further adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting attractions to visit in the UAE.

Mr Mirwais Azizi commented: “We are delighted to have KEO International Consultants on board for the masterplan consultancy of our next flagship project in the highly growth-inclined Dubai South. We now embark on this new, exciting master development journey, which is an integral part of the next era of our growth trajectory and that of Dubai, with the renowned KEO consultants by our side. Following a very comprehensive and stringent masterplan consultant selection process, KEO has emerged as the absolute, undeniable best fit, with their outstanding attention to detail and remarkable track record in successfully consulting on some of the most prominent and prestigious communities in the UAE and beyond.”

“We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and all of the UAE’s leadership from the depths of our hearts for continuously inspiring us to work towards enriching the lives of hundreds of thousands of happy families who have the honour of calling Dubai their home. This sizable land represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the satiation of the exponentially increasing demand for world-class properties in the UAE. The emirate continues to solidify its renowned standing as the world’s hub for business, tourism, and innovation, underlined by the increasing number of investors and end-users choosing to secure themselves homes here. We will share more information on our plans for this soon-to-be landmark community in due course”, he continued.

Mr Sameer Daoud added: “As we move into 2023 and with KEO’s long outstanding presence in the market and impressive track record in supporting major developments in the region, we are very excited to partner with the leading private developer in the market, Azizi Developments, and are confident that together, we will make a real difference in our value proposition and support the market needs with high quality projects. This major step paves the way for more exciting opportunities and a promising collaboration between KEO and Azizi.”

The newly acquired land, which is part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor. It is situated alongside Emirates Road (E611), built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest.