Dubai: Abu Dhabi master-developer Aldar is making its first offplan launch of the year – with 480 homes at its Noya community on Yas Island. Prices start from Dh1.65 million.
Each unit will have its own “outdoor space”, a factor that more of today’s property buyers are keeping an eye out for. This represents the second big offplan push from Aldar at Noya, having made the first in November last. It was among the first attempts by UAE developers in the offplan space after the pandemic broke and was snapped up by buyers instantly.
“The strong response we witnessed for the first phase of Noya is a clear testament to the strength and resilience of the Abu Dhabi real estate market and the continued appetite to live on Yas Island, one of the capital’s most desirable destinations,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development.
Construction is to begin in the fourth quarter, with handovers expected to commence early 2024.