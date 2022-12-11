Dubai: Thousands of visitors have attended the Gulf News India Property Show to check out some real estate opportunities from 60 developers across India.

A total of 2,400 interested property buyers were in attendance, and at least 15 property buyers concluded bookings for their dream homes across the two-day event, exhibitors have said.

What's more? Property buyers were in for a glitzy surprise at the exhibition. Event organiser Maxpo Exhibitions gave away two grams of gold coin to every property buyer at the two-day show held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Inayath Sait, Chairman of Maxpo Exhibitions, said giving away gold coins was an added incentive and motivated people to register their booking at the Gulf News India Property Show.

UAE-based Indian expatriate line up outside the Gulf News India Property Show which took place over the weekend Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

According to Sait, developers concluded 15 property bookings across the event’s two days. Moreover, hundreds of leads were established by interested property buyers, with over 60 Indian developers who participated in the property show.

The two-day event gathered prestigious developers from the residential and commercial real estate value chain, financial institutions, and thought leaders from India.

Around 2,500 visitors attended the last edition of the Gulf News India Property Show in June 2022, with properties from over 60 developers on display, making it one of the largest gatherings of the Indian real estate community in the UAE. Developers participating in the event have said the robust visitor numbers and high volume of bookings show that real estate is one of the most preferred investment classes for NRIs.

Non-resident Indian investment in real estate in India reached $13.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 12 per cent in 2022, according to a report by 360 Realtors. The prices of residential units in key cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Chennai, and Pune rose by almost 7 per cent in 2022 and are likely to maintain the same pace in 2023 and 2024, according to Anarock Property Consultants.

What makes property the most coveted asset class?

While other investment options are currently experiencing significant turbulence, the Indian Rupee’s depreciation has unlocked a unique, exciting opportunity to maximise wealth in both the short and long run with minimal risks. Dinesh Yadav, Director of Fine Acers, which offers unique resort investment opportunities in Rajasthan, said, “Vacation homes or resort ownership in popular tourist destinations and the sale-leaseback model are one of the new trends in real estate investments in India.”

“These investment pathways offer better growth options along with steady returns with the opportunity to use the property as a second home,” says Yadav.

Even after a disastrous 2020-2021 caused by pandemic-triggered movement restrictions, investors can find more significant opportunities in new segments of investment, i.e. fractional ownership in commercial real estate, coworking spaces, warehousing, etc.