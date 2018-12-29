Separately, the central bank said outstanding loans granted by foreign currency deposit units of banks stood at $16.1 billion at the end of September, up $419 million from end-June’s $15.7 billion and $1.1 billion higher than a year ago as disbursements exceeded principal repayments. The maturity mix of the loans remained biased toward medium- to long-term debt, payable over more than a year, accounting for about 77 per cent of the total.