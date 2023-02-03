Rapid expansion

Grab Holdings, Inc., is a Southeast Asian multinational ride-hailing company based in Singapore, expanding at a rapid clip across the Asean. Now, it's not only a leading ride-hailing company but also an up-and-coming digital payments platform. Its disruptive technology has made it the region’s first "decacorn" (start-up valued at $10 billion or more) and the biggest tech startup.

In addition to transportation, it has also launched “sub-platforms” — including Transport GrabFood (foods delivery), GrabMart (online marketplace), GrabExpress (courier service), GrabPay (e-cash, payments platform), GrabRewards and GrabGifts.

The company has also been exploring new business opportunities and expanding into new verticals such as food delivery, package delivery, and digital payments.

As a ride-hailing company, Grab provides opportunities for individuals to earn income as drivers on its platform.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Will it deliver on job creation vow?

Grab is already creating jobs in the Philippines. As a ride-hailing company, Grab provides opportunities for individuals to earn income as drivers on its platform.

This has unleashed thousands of flexible work opportunities for people in the Philippines and other countries where Grab operates.

In addition, Grab also employs people in a variety of other roles such as customer service, operations, and marketing.

2 m Number of jobs created since Marcos Jr started presidency (June 2022), according to the presidential palace

Modernising force

Tan was joined by other Grab executives as they discussed a number of ideas aimed at modernising the Philippine transportation system.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil, Grab CEO Anthony Tan assured President Marcos Jr that his company will deliver on his promise to create jobs in the nation.

The Philippine leader lauded Grab's initiative to modernise the country’s transport system anchored on outdated and red-tape ridden franchising system.

Quick rollout sought

Marcos Jr, too, hailed Grab's target to boost local jobs and expressed his desire to see it happen sooner than later.

“Well, that is what we need. At the very start of all of this, we had always stressed that what we have to do is create jobs right now. Because so many businesses closed, so many people really have no place to go, even the OFWs (overseas Filipino workers). So, we need to find jobs,” he was quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

“That’s why I’m in a hurry. If we can roll this out as quickly as possible. And I know the way Grab moves, they move very, very quickly. Because you’ve done it so many times before. In the scale, you don’t have to scale it. You’ve scaled it already.”

100,000 more grab vehicles

On Friday, the Philippines’ Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) allowed the addition of 100,000 more vehicles to be registered as transport network vehicle service (TNVS) under Grab Philippines (Grab).

In a statement on Friday, LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III said the decision was made to help cope with the passenger demand for TNVS.

“So, initially, 100,000 and increasing further in three months' time. We may increase the number until such time that the number of TNVS matches the needs of the riding public,” Guadiz said.

Franchises

“So 500,000 new jobs with the creation of 100,000 motor vehicles both in four-wheeled and the motorcycle taxi. But 100,000 is the initial (number), not all will be given immediately to prevent saturation in the market,” he said.

TNVS franchises will also be given to interested drivers in other cities such as Bacolod, Iloilo, Cebu and Davao.