Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Furniture 360 exhibition, organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), kicks off on Tuesday and lasts until December 4.
Over 250 major international and local companies specialised in furniture and furnishings are taking part offering discounts, promotions and creative ideas on a wide range of furniture and home furnishings.
Over six days, the exhibition will boast some of the best offers and major discounts on products of renowned local and international furniture brands.
Visitors and shoppers can benefit from those offers and choose what suits them from a wide range of interior and exterior furnishings, high-quality products, and the latest designs.
The event will also include pavilions for products and technologies of smart homes, building automation systems, and advanced security and safety solutions.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the Furniture 360 exhibition has become one of the most important regional events specialized in the furniture and furnishings industry and a key exhibition on the activities list of ECS.
"'ESC is keen to organize such an important event continuously to achieve a set of goals, a most important of which is providing a distinctive shopping experience for visitors from inside or outside of the UAE, giving them the chance to purchase the latest furniture products and furnishings for the modern homes, in addition to enabling major furniture dealers in the country and the region to get in touch with the chief manufacturers in the world.
Al Midfa highlighted his expectations about the event's big successes in its fourth edition, especially when we look at the wide participation of major international and local brands specialized in the field of furnishings and home furnishings, which are keen to offer great promotions and discounts on a wide variety of the latest furniture and furnishings products.