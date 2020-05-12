Can Oman sustain its currency peg?

Standard & Poor’s expects Oman will maintain sufficient foreign exchange reserves and other external liquid buffers to sustain the dollar currency peg even in the face of heightened liquidity stress.



In its calculation of Oman's usable reserves, S&P deducted the monetary base (and other encumbered assets) from gross foreign exchange reserves because coverage of the monetary base is generally seen as important to maintain confidence in the peg.



The rating agency estimates Oman's usable reserves at $4.6 billion at end-2020, covering 1.2 months of imports. The "rule of thumb" typically used to estimate adequate reserve coverage is three months' of imports.



The external financing needs in Oman stem mainly from the government and, to a much smaller extent, from banks and corporates. In the above scenario, Oman's gross foreign exchange reserves and liquid assets do not cover the monetary base by 2022.



However, S&P notes that some other regional sovereigns do not have full coverage of the monetary base. For example, Bahrain has only 60 per cent average, but investor confidence is supported by backstop financing from its GCC neighbors.



“In the event Oman's external reserves deteriorate significantly, we expect that financial support from neighboring GCC countries would be forthcoming," states S&P. "In our view, if one country's peg were to fall, the contagion effects could be severe for the rest of the GCC.

"We could see large deposit outflows from the region and rising dollarization, which could destabilize banking systems.”