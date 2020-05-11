1 of 10
A woman wears a face mak as she walks down the Promenade des anglais avenue in Nice, French Riviera, on the first day of the lift of lockdown measures set up on March 17 in France to curb the spread of the COVID-19. People in France were able from today to walk outside without filling in a permit for the first time in nearly eight weeks, teachers will start to return to primary schools, and some shops, including hair salons, will reopen.
Image Credit: AFP
Clients wearing mask walk in a Guerlain boutique on the Champs-Elyees avenue in Paris on the first day of France's easing of lockdown measures.
Image Credit: AFP
Teachers wearing face masks and respecting social distancing measures attend a meeting to organize the reopening of the public school in the Groix island, on the first day of France's easing of lockdown measures in place for 55 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
Employees install signs on the floor to help children to respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Pedestrians walk on Trocadero Plaza in front of The Eiffel Tower in Paris, on the first day of a partial lifting of a near two month lockdown.
Image Credit: AFP
Golfers wear facemasks as they stand on a driving range during a practice session at The "Bluegreen" Golf Course in Saint Aubin, south-west of Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
A customer has her hair shampooed in a salon in Bruay-La-Buissière northern France, on the first day of France's easing of lockdown measures.
Image Credit: AFP
Jockeys are seen wearing protective face masks at the start of Prix Des Nenuphars race as horse racing resumes behind closed doors at Longchamp in Paris.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice as France begun a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Passengers wearing protective masks stand inside a tram in central Strasbourg, eastern France.
Image Credit: AFP