Abu Dhabi: UAE stock markets attracted liquidity of nearly Dh6.5 billion during the week's trading, with the focus mainly on stocks in the real estate, financial and banking sectors.

The weekly liquidity was distributed as follows: Dh4.57 billion in the Abu Dhabi market and about Dh1.9 billion in the Dubai market. About 2.3 billion shares were traded through 113,600 transactions.

The market capitalisation of listed shares reached Dh3.565 trillion at the end of the current week, distributed as follows: Dh2.841 trillion for shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dh724.1 billion for shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

The International Holding Company (IHC) stock accounted for the largest share of trading in the Abu Dhabi market, with about Dh1 billion, closing at Dh399.6. It was followed by Alpha Dhabi attracting about Dh464.7 million, then Multiply Group Dh280 million. Presight recorded the highest weekly rise of 23 per cent, followed by Hayah Insurance by 16.2 per cent and Abu Dhabi Takaful by about 11 per cent.