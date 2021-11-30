Dubai: The UAE has the backing for an upcoming re-election to the International Maritime Council’s Category-B membership. The elections are set for next month at the meeting of the grouping in London.
“All maritime organisations and bodies commend the UAE’s role in facilitating maritime trade worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.
"Through its membership in the IMO Council Category-B, the UAE has played an active role and succeeded in developing the maritime industry. This was achieved by formulating strategies and policies, setting standards regulating the work of the maritime sector, and strengthening maritime legislation and regulations to serve the shipping sector and international trade.”
In 2017, the UAE was elected to the IMO Council under category B and was re-elected in 2019. The election will take place from December 6 to 15.
During its tenure, the UAE helped draft several IMO resolutions related to women empowerment, gender equality and enhancing women’s participation in the maritime sector. It also had a part in preparing a proposal to add a reference to women empowerment in IMO’s strategic direction. This was later unanimously approved by the Council. (The IMO Council decided to establish the International Day for Women in Maritime, to be observed on May 18 every year.)