Dubai: The UAE has powered its way into the Top 10 nations on their ‘soft power’ status, a list that continues to have the US at the top. These rankings are based on where a country stands on parameters such as reputation, influence and familiarity.

The UAE built on the legacy provided by the Expo 2020 as well as the visibility brought on from what it did in the pandemic phase. It is the only country from the Middle East represented in the Top 10, though there are significant gains for Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which is coming off from the successful FIFA World Cup.

This is based on the Global Soft Power Index, calibrated by the UK consultancy Brand Finance every year.

“The UAE was one of the first economies to roll out mass vaccination and open during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving it a head start ahead of others and allowing it to maintain positive perceptions across the business and trade pillar with a particular improvement on the ‘future growth potential’ attribute, where it ranks third globally,” said David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance.

For a fourth year running, the UAE achieved the highest score of any Middle Eastern nation brand, but this year’s increase by 3.2 to 55.2 ‘meant a jump of five ranks to allow it to claim 10th position in the global ranking for the first time’.

The Global Soft Power Index is based on a representative sample of 100,000 plus respondents in over 100 markets, measuring perceptions of 121 ‘nation brands’.

Beyond Expo

Perceptions of the UAE’s governance and international relations counted for a lot in making it to the Top 10, as did the Mission to Mars and the wider ambitions on space. There is also the momentum build as host to the COP28 conference on creating more safeguards for the environment and action on climate.

“The historically oil-heavy economy continues to increase its commitment to diversification, innovation, and investment in a more sustainable future,” says Brand Finance.

All-round rise in influence for Gulf nations Other Gulf nations too have made marked gains in the soft power stakes, using the energy situation to their advantage after the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Saudi Arabia enters the overall Index’s Top 20 for the first time at 19th spot.

“Saudi Arabia is looking beyond oil – showcasing its tourism appeal on the one hand and commitment to energy transition on the other,” the report notes. “It ranks 11th in the world for ‘rich heritage’ and places highly for ‘invests in green energy and technologies’ (25th) as well as ‘sustainable cities and transport’ (27th).”