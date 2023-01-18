Dubai has been ranked as the most popular destination in the world for the second year running by the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for destinations.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, took to Twitter to share the news.
"Following His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s ambitious D33 agenda, which includes making Dubai a top three global tourism destination, the city has retained its #1 spot in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards," Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Commenting on Dubai's status as a top tourism destination, Tripadvisor said: "A favourite with celebs and influencers, the ‘City of Gold’ continues to attract tourists from all over the world seeking out their slice of luxury."
“Dubai is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment.”
Bali, London, Rome, Paris, Cancun, Crete, Marrakech, Dominican Republic and Istanbul wrapped up the top 10 cities in the list of 25.
The D33 economic agenda, launched by Sheikh Mohammed earlier this month, aims to double the size of its economy during the next decade and be among the world's top three economic cities.