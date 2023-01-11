Dubai: UAE kicks of 2023 by retaining its spot as the world's most powerful passport, as listed by Arton Capital's global passport power index.
The passports are ranked based on the number of countries that passport-holders can gain entry to without a visa or with visa-on-arrival.
UAE nationals can travel to 181 nations with visa-free access to 122 out of those. UAE passport-holders will get visa-on-arival in 79 countries, making up the total of 181. Ony 17 nations listed by the index need a visa from UAE citizens.
The passport ranking adds to the UAE's list of accolades, which include the world's tallest building, deepest swimming pool and tallest hotel.
11 countries share the second spot with visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to 174 countries. Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and South Korea make up this list.
UK and US passports falls in third place with easy access to 173 nations. Canada and Japan are among the countries that were ranked fourth in the passport power index, with access to 172 nations. Each of these positions also have a lot of European passports on the list.
Philippines' citizens can travel hassle-free to 77 countries in total with visa-free entry to 36 countries. Indian passport holders get visa-free entry to 22 nations and visa-on-arrival in 49 countries.